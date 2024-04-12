Paramount confirms new Star Trek film

HQ

So it's official, and after years of speculation, all Trekkies have something new to look forward to. Because Paramount has promised that the next film, which also seems to be a prequel, will land in cinemas as early as next year.

The film, which so far has no official title, will be directed by Toby Haynes with Abrams as producer. Exactly how this prequel will relate to Star Trek, Into Darkness and Beyond remains to be seen.

What exactly happens before Kirk's adventure on the Enterprise is something that hasn't been explored much so far, either in film, series or book form. So this gives the prequel film plenty of room to do something a little different and unique.

Something we are definitely looking forward to, or what do you say?

Thanks, Collider.