Paramount CEO on the Babylon flop: It broke me!

HQ

Damien Chazelle's (Whiplash, La La Land) drama Babylon, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, was a difficult film to sell to potential moviegoers. The story revolved around the decadence and unscrupulous ultra-partying of Hollywood's silent film era, and although it "only" cost about $80 million to create (which is about a third of what today's blockbusters generally go for), it grossed a paltry $60 million at the box office, making it a pretty big flop. Now Paramount's big boss Brian Robbins has commented on the fiasco and the fact that it brought him down completely.

"It broke my soul to have Babylon not do well. There's people who loved the movie, and there's people who hated the movie, but you can't deny it's an ambitious fucking movie."

Have you seen Babylon and what did you think of it?

Thanks, Variety.