Paramount cancels the Halo TV show after 2 seasons

The second season of Paramount's Halo series was definitely better than the first, but that doesn't say much. We'll unfortunately not see if third's time the charm.

Paramount confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that Halo has been cancelled after its two seasons. This doesn't necessarily mean that Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief won't get to finish the fight, however, as THR's sources claim that the show producers hope to continue the story on another TV channel and/or streaming service. They are also told Paramount has been supportive of this idea, so don't give up hope yet if you wanted more.

Would you like to see Halo get a third season on Prime Video, HBO, Netflix or somewhere else?