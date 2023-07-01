Paramount cancels a bunch of Paramount+ series

HQ

Paramount is seemingly starting to feel the weight of greenlighting a ton of series and productions for its streaming service, Paramount+. As we've seen happening recently with Disney and Disney+ (with the streamer cancelling and removing series and movies that are underperforming), Paramount is cancelling and removing four shows from its portfolio.

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, Star Trek: Prodigy, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game, and Queen of the Universe are all being cancelled and pulled from the streamer.

The Rise of the Pink Ladies series only recently saw the release of its first season, and peculiarly, Paramount did formally announce and confirm the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy before deciding to axe it now.

The reason behind these cancellations and removals revolves around the fact that Paramount is incorporating Showtime into Paramount+ in the US this week, meaning the streamer can begin streamlining its content as there will be a wider array of TV and movies available to audiences.