Paramount announces SpongeBob and Smurfs movies for 2025

Paramount has announced that next year it'll have quite a few exciting animated projects coming to cinemas. Not only has a new Smurfs movie been revealed, but so has a new SpongeBob flick as well, with one coming at the start of the year and the other at the tail end.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants as it is called will be directed by Derek Drymon and star the usual cast, such as Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Brian Doyle-Murray, Mr. Lawrence, and so for. This movie will open in theatres on December 19, 2025.

As per Smurfs, this will be a musical with an all-star cast. Set to arrive on February 14, 2024, the movie will star the likes of Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Alex Winter, JP Karliak, plus Kurt Russell, and John Goodman.

No doubt we'll get to hear more about the plotlines for both films later this year or in early 2025.