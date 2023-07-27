Paramount announces new plans for animation, Guillermo del Toro isn't happy

HQ

Paramount's CEO has recently declared that the studio will focus on established IPs when it comes to animated features in the future. Speaking with Variety, Brian Robbins said: "We're not going to release an expensive original animated movie and just pray people will come."

"It's not about Disney and Pixar anymore," he continued. "People are looking for animated movies that are irreverent and have a comedic point of view." He believes that the way to create those movies is by relying on already established franchises.

Guillermo del Toro and other animation creators have taken issue with this statement. "Dear Lord-" Del Toro said over on Twitter, while Chris Miller of The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse said: "This is an ignorant attitude. No studio head would say they wouldn't make an original drama, or action movie, or biopic, or comedy, or wouldn't have made Avatar. To suggest animation alone needs to be IP is absurd."





What do you think? Should studios use established IPs or create new ideas?