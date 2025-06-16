Paramount Animation working on I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story adaptation

HQ

Here's something you probably didn't expect to read today: a children's story about a dung beetle eating faeces is set to be adapted into a feature film by Paramount Animation. Or, maybe you did expect to read it, and you're a huge fan of author Mark Pett.

The story, published by Pett in 2021, follows a Dung Beetle named Dougie who tries to hide his poop-eating at school, until mysterious disappearances may force him to reveal his favourite food might be his greatest strength.

As reported by Deadline, the film is being developed by Paramount Animation alongside Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, which will be producing. Josh Cooley, director of Transformers One and Toy Story 4, is set to adapt Pett's work and is currently in talks to direct.

