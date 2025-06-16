English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle

Paramount Animation working on I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story adaptation

Transformers One and Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is set to direct.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Here's something you probably didn't expect to read today: a children's story about a dung beetle eating faeces is set to be adapted into a feature film by Paramount Animation. Or, maybe you did expect to read it, and you're a huge fan of author Mark Pett.

The story, published by Pett in 2021, follows a Dung Beetle named Dougie who tries to hide his poop-eating at school, until mysterious disappearances may force him to reveal his favourite food might be his greatest strength.

As reported by Deadline, the film is being developed by Paramount Animation alongside Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, which will be producing. Josh Cooley, director of Transformers One and Toy Story 4, is set to adapt Pett's work and is currently in talks to direct.

Paramount Animation working on I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story adaptation
This is an ad:


Loading next content