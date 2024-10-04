Paramount and Saber Interactive are coming together to make the biggest Avatar: The Last Airbender game yet

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has seen a bit of a resurgence as of late, with not only the Netflix live-action series continuing but also plans for a film, and now also intentions to return to the games sector for a very ambitious project.

We're told in a press release that Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive are coming together to develop a AAA RPG for PC and consoles that will be the "biggest video game in franchise history" for Avatar: The Last Airbender. It'll be a completely new story, one where players will take on the role of a "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar."

It's mentioned, "Set thousands of years in the past, players can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world. The game will include both familiar and new elements from the franchise, offering fans an opportunity to deeply connect to the world and become the hero of this unexplored era."

As this announcement is still very fresh and with the scale of this game in mind, it's unclear when we'll see something of substance about the title, but regardless of that, if you're a fan of the Avatar universe, the future is sure looking bright.