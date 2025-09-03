Paramount and Activision ink deal to make a Call of Duty movie

HQ

Rather recently, we reported on the news that Activision was looking to make a Call of Duty movie and seemingly that Paramount was looking to secure the rights to the film. Well, now we can add to this that it's absolutely happening.

In a press release it's confirmed that Activision and Paramount has inked a deal that will see this project becoming a reality. It still seems to be very early in its infancy, as we don't have any plot information, casting, premiere timings, or anything further to share. What we do know is that the film will be a live-action effort and that it will be "designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."

Speaking about making a Call of Duty film, Activision's president, Rob Kostich, has stated: "With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honour and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."

As expected, Paramount's CEO and chairman, David Ellison, has also commented on the project, adding: "Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honour and a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honours the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand - thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation."

It's unclear what era the Call of Duty movie will be set in or what (if any) game series it will be based on. That being said, what would you prefer: a Black Ops, Modern Warfare, World War, or Advanced Warfare film?