Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams surprise releases 17 new songs

Paramore only infrequently release new music these days, as the rock/pop band typically drops a new album every few years. The latest of the bunch came in 2023, meaning we're somewhat due new music from them. While it's unclear if this is on the horizon, Hayley Williams, for one, the lead singer and frontwoman of the band, has dropped a ton of new music for certain fans to enjoy.

By heading to hayleywilliams.net, fans can now listen to 17 new songs from the singer. The catch is that you cannot easily access them, as you need to get past a pseudo-password system where the code is only given to those who have purchased the latest shade of hair dye from Williams' Good Dye Young company.

As per Pitchfork, some of the new songs include tracks regarded as Kill Me, Negative Self Talk, Discovery Channel, and more. The big question now is whether these tracks will be made available to the wider public, as 17 songs constitute quite a large album, which no doubt will appease fans of the band and the talented singer.

