Parallel Studio tells us about Under the Waves' environmentally-friendly focus

During our time at Gamescom a couple of weeks ago, we had an opportunity to check out Parallel Studio's upcoming underwater narrative-heavy adventure game, Under the Waves. This title, which is being published by Quantic Dream, tells the story of Stan, a professional diver who starts to experience strange events during the solitude of his ocean-based mission.

The game itself offers up a broad ocean-scape to explore, and as we were told by game director Ronan Coiffec during an interview at GC (which you can see in full below), even has quite an environmentally-friendly focus.

"Actually, we are associated with Surfrider Foundation Europe, which is a non-governmental association who are working to protect the oceans," Coiffec told us. "With this game, we really decided to grab the strong messages, but not in the face of the player, not like greenwashing things. We really wanted to use video games as a medium, and with that interactivity to put strong messages about ecology and the respect of the ocean, so we simply add some, kind of small interactivity things to put the finger on what the player can do and what the human impact is on the oceans."

What Coiffec is referring to can be seen in the crafting system among other places, which allows players to create new items and then re-use any discarded materials and objects at a later date for another purpose, in order to prevent waste from being left behind and floating around in the ocean.

Under the Waves doesn't currently have an exact release date, but we are told that the title will be arriving in 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.