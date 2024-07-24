Paragon's Aarondamac has been crowned victor of Evo 2024's Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising event

HQ

Arguably the least notorious of the four major tournaments being held at Evo 2024 this year was the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising event that saw around 1,381 competitors battling it out over a slice of a $30,000 prize pool.

This event came to a close on Sunday, meaning we know who has been crowned champion, and for Evo 2024 that was Paragon's Aaron "Aarondamac" Godinez. Aarondamac is heading home with not just $12,000 of the prize pool but also a direct invite to the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals when that is held in 2025 sometime.

Paragon almost had a shut-out finale, as "Kojicoco" stumbled at the final hurdle and lost in the Losers Finals to IBUSHIGIN's "Tororo", who then proceeded onto the finals before losing to Aarondamac.

As for what's next for Aarondamac and Paragon is yet to be confirmed.