Paraglider bombing at Myanmar Buddhist festival leaves at least 24 dead

A Buddhist festival in central Myanmar just turned into a massacre when a paraglider dropped bombs on a crowd of protesters opposing the military regime. The blast tore through the gathering during the Thadingyut holiday, killing at least 24 people and injuring many others. Local resistance members said they had warned of a possible airborne strike but were unable to prevent the assault. Rights groups condemned the attack as part of a growing wave of indiscriminate air raids carried out by the junta, which faces mounting pressure and dwindling military resources. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!