Paradox's Sims competitor Life By You has been cancelled

Those waiting for Paradox's Sims-like Life By You might want to sit down for a minute, as we have to tell you the game isn't coming. After a long wait and Early Access launch window after Early Access launch window being missed, it is finally time to say that the game is well and truly dead.

This was announced last night by Paradox deputy CEO Mattias Lilja, who wrote the following in a blog post:

"Sadly, we've decided to cancel the release of our long-awaited life sim Life by You. This was an incredibly difficult call to make and is a clear failure on Paradox's part to meet both our own and the community's expectations...A few weeks back, we decided to hold off on an Early Access release in order to re-evaluate Life by You, as we still felt that the game was lacking in some key areas. Though a time extension was an option, once we took that pause to get a wider view of the game, it became clear to us that the road leading to a release that we felt confident about was far too long and uncertain."

After the indefinite delay from a few weeks ago, we knew things weren't looking good for Life By You. But, perhaps it could have carried on in development, one day becoming the game people hoped it would be. Or maybe not, and it would have always been a mess. Either way, the power has been shut off now, and Life By You has died a disappointing, if uneventful death.