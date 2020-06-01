Cookies

Europa Universalis IV

Paradox Tinto is the new home of Europa Universalis

Paradox has opened up a new studio in Barcelona and Paradox Tinto is the new home of grand strategy franchise Europa Universalis.

Paradox Interactive is opening a new studio in Barcelona, Spain this year, set to be lead by Paradox veteran and Europa Universalis creator Johan Andersson. Andersson taking the reins makes perfect sense as well, considering the fact that the newly found studio Paradox Tinto will become the new home of the Europa Universalis series, working on the ongoing Europa Universalis IV before moving on to "new games in the grand strategy genre" - Paradox are the kings and queens of grand strategy, after all.

Job listings can be found here should you care to apply and the full announcement can be found here.

Europa Universalis IV

