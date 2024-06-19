Paradox Tectonic closed following Life by You cancellation

HQ

Soon after the announcement that Sims competitor Life by You wasn't going to release as it had been cancelled entirely, Paradox has shared the news that the studio working on the game, Paradox Tectonic, has been closed as well.

"This is difficult and drastic news for our colleagues at Tectonic, who've worked hard on Life by You's Early Access release," said Fredrik Wester, CEO at Paradox Interactive on a website post. "Sadly, with cancellation of their sole project we have to take the tough decision to close down the studio. We are deeply grateful for their hard work in trying to take Paradox into a new genre."

This is expected considering the game's cancellation, but we hope that those affected can find their way back to their feet soon enough. The studio was made up of 24 people, so it wasn't a huge developer, but it still hits to see a game that had been in the works for five years get thrown down the drain along with the studio that worked on it.