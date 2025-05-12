Paradox puts an end to all remote work, half the workforce is looking for new jobs

HQ

Many workplaces are still running with the possibility of remote working after the COVID-19 pandemic as it has proven to be more efficient than office work in many cases, and also means greater flexibility for employees. However, Swedish gaming company Paradox Interactive is no longer one of these employers, as they are now putting an end to all remote work.

Everyone has to go into the office every day, including CEO Fredrik Wester, who is now moving back from Spain to comply with his own new rules, but according to SVD, the developers are not happy, with several now announcing that they are looking for new jobs in the gaming industry.

After translation: "About half of all Paradox employees say in a survey that they are keen to leave the company."

Ouch! How do you feel about remote work?