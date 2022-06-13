Paradox Interactive has shown off a look at Victoria 3 gameplay

HQ

It really did seem like the general theme for the PC Gaming Show last night was strategy titles. There were a huge array of strategy games shown, and that included an appearance from Paradox Interactive, who decided to use the showcase to give fans a look at a bunch of gameplay for Victoria 3.

Set to land on PC later this year, this title is a grand strategy game where players have to navigate a rapidly moving 19th and 20th centuries. It'll boast a deep societal system, as well as multiple ways to develop a nation through industry, culture, trade, and political reform, and of course also serves up ways for war to erupt at any fleeting moment.

You can check out all of this in the new gameplay trailer below, and as mentioned earlier, can look forward to playing Victoria 3 later this year.