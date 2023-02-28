Paradox Interactive Announcement Show confirmed for March 6

HQ

A month ago, Bethesda and Xbox had a Developer Direct, which was followed by a Nintendo Direct three weeks ago, and last week Sony also had a stream.

Currently, we're waiting for a Starfield stream, which is rumored to get a release date confirmed this week, but it turns out this isn't the only thing to look forward to during the upcoming days. Paradox Interactive has just announced something they call Announcement Show 2023, which starts on March 6 at 18:00 (CET).

We can expect "big news!" and Paradox promises to show "3 new games, 4 new expansions, gameplay reveals and updates". Confirmed participants so far are: Colossal Order, Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Tectonic, Paradox Arc and Paradox Development Studios.

An interesting detail is that this event is presented together with Xbox, which means that the usually PC focused Paradox Interactive will probably have something to show for consoles as well. Paradox Interactive COE Fredrik Wester comments:

"I don't want to say we have too many announcements, but it's hard to choose which one has me most thrilled. Talking directly with our players about our games, sharing their excitement for what's coming next, comparing how many hours we've played—it's something everyone at Paradox profoundly enjoys. I'm also eager not to have to keep these announcements secret for much longer."

Check out the teaser trailer below.