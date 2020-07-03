Paradox Interactive acquires Playrion Game Studio

You're watching Advertisements

Paradox Interactive has grown yet again after having acquired Paris-based developer Playrion Game Studio, known for its browser-based title Airlines Manager. The acquisition makes Playrion Game Studio the eighth internal studio to join the ever-growing Paradox Interactive.

The acquisition makes sense, considering the type of titles Paradox has come to become known for and Playrion founder and studio manager Benjamin Cohen stated the following in the press release: "As soon as we met Paradox Interactive, I understood that we had very close DNA. For almost five years, Playrion has experienced exponential growth thanks to our very talented team, and without a doubt, we'll be able to push things even further with Paradox Interactive on our side. This is the best opportunity we ever had to improve the experience of our players and to deliver better games".

Players of Airlines Manager can now grab a free plane which gives players the option to fly the colours of Paradox in-game.