Paradox announces Victoria 3

It has been over a decade the last Victoria released, but at the PDXCON show that just finished Paradox, the developer known for its strategy games, revealed that that wait is almost over as Victoria 3 has officially been revealed.

This new grand strategy title will be set between 1836-1936 (hence the whole Victorian name) and is expected to be bigger than any Victoria before it. It will see you play as any country on its sprawling map, with a focus on economy, industry, and politics, as you wrestle with neighbouring nations in a bid to survive or expand over the era.

As of right now, there is no release date for the anticipated game, but we do have an announcement trailer that teases what you can expect to see. And, if you're looking for more Victoria 3 content, you can also check out an interview we did with the title's game director Martin Anward and game designer Mikael Andersson below.

