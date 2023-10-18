Paradox and The Lamplighters League developers go their separate ways

HQ

Harebrained Schemes' promising The Lamplighters League was not a success. Despite several good reviews, sales of the game have simply not met Paradox's high expectations, and now the Swedish publisher has chosen to cut its ties with Harebrained Schemes. This is despite Paradox's previous investment of $7.5 million in the Seattle-based company that previously gave us Shadowrun and Shadowrun Returns.

Paradox CEO Charlotta Nilsson had the following to say about the situation:

"We and HBS' leadership have been discussing what would happen after the release of The Lamplighters League, but a new project or sequel in the same genre was not in line with our portfolio plans."

"Hence, we believe that a separation would be the best way forward. We're very happy that this talented, gifted studio has the chance to continue and can't wait to see what they will make next."

Harebrained promises to continue to support and develop The Lamplighters League until the end of the year, but beyond that, the studio will have to look for investors who are willing to support the project further into the future.

Needless to say, we're keeping our fingers crossed that The Lamplighters League will defy the odds and continue to flourish next year, despite the current dark situation.

