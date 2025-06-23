Paper Rex gets over the line and lifts the Valorant Masters Toronto trophy

HQ

It has been a rough run of events for the Asia-Pacific squad of Paper Rex, as the team has been a runner-up or just missed a finals appearance at several major Valorant Champions Tour tournaments. Whether it's Masters Reykjavik or Masters Copenhagen in 2022, Masters Tokyo or Champions in 2023, even Masters Madrid in 2024, the team has had one heck of a monkey that it needed to get off its back. But it finally has.

Paper Rex managed to overcome Fnatic in the Masters Toronto tournament, securing the event, lifting the trophy, heading home with $350,000 in prize money, and finally wearing a crown too. It wasn't easy, and each map went most of the distance, but Paper Rex won the final in a 3-1 fashion, with Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto even being crowned MVP.

As for what's next for Paper Rex, before returning home to compete in the Pacific League's second stage from mid-July, it will stop off in Saudi Arabia for the Esports World Cup in early July.