Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake is heading to Nintendo Switch on 23rd May 2024

Nintendo celebrated Mario Day with a bang this year by dropping several classic Mario games on its Switch Online service and announcing that a new movie based on the series is in the works. The company also shared that the remake for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door would be releasing on Nintendo Switch on 23rd May 2024.

Landing almost 20 years after the original released on the GameCube, the enhanced HD remake was first announced at a Nintendo Direct last September. The Thousand Year Door is widely considered as the the best in the series, so a remake has long been in demand.

You can pre-order the game on the Nintendo eShop here.