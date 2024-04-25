Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door Preview: An Experience That's More Than Paper Thin

HQ

I'll kick off this preview with a disclaimer: I have not played the original Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. In fact, I'm pretty sure I've not completed any Paper Mario game. Yes, go on, boo me, throw your stones, but I have played a lot of Mario in my time. From mainstream games to spin-offs to the Baby Mario series and most recently the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake, I've played as that plumber for enough time to have earned my pipe inspection certificate.

Like most fans, following the thrills of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there is a slightly disheartened feeling knowing that we're just getting remakes from Mario for the rest of this year, but they are a great way of showing Nintendo's commitment to the character while also giving younger fans a chance to check out new versions of classic experiences. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door has the potential to be the best example of that yet.

We open with lovely, picturesque visuals which once again show Nintendo's mastery of the Switch. The look of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is cartoonish, charming, and as you'd expect it feels right out of a picture book, but even though it is very nice to look at, you know you're not turning your console into a pressure cooker. After a quick cutscene setting up our story, we get some time to get to grips with the mainstays of this Mario RPG: exploration and combat.

Exploring the world is incredibly creative in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. It's a fun experience that has you thinking differently from the way you would with a usual Mario experience. The things you want to collect aren't just shining in a faraway place, you'll often have to think as if your surroundings are ripped from a stage play or picture book in order to understand what you need to do. Use your hammer to bring a tree prop tumbling down, or jump in a pipe that transports you to hills that appear to be miles away, otherwise completely inaccessible. It brings the world to life as its own character as much as any other person inhabiting it.

The combat so far is perhaps more of a mixed bag. Again, it's an absolute visual treat, with a lot of variety in the ways you can interact with enemies, items, even the audience that watches the stage performance of you and your party fighting off against a team of Goombas. However, I have found that outside of item pick-ups and the odd power-up attack, what you as a player can do in combat can become monotonous, especially when the battles come at you thick and fast. My enjoyment hasn't yet dwindled, and I'm sure that further on more party mates and additional power-ups will add more of the spice of life that variety is, but on occasion I am finding myself wanting to avoid combat more than feeling the urge to bonk everything with my hammer.

I haven't had the chance to really sink my teeth into Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door yet. It's a sufficiently long game. Compared to something like Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which you can finish in about 8-10 hours, you're getting a much more substantial, proper RPG experience here, which is good. As you can expect, that comes with the expected upgrade mechanics,, gear to use, and story to delve into. Despite the stage setup, don't expect a Shakespearean tale here. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door's narrative is simple, but in that simplicity it is so far very effective. There's a mystery surrounding stars, Princess Peach, and your quest will see you head to all corners of the game's world. As I said, standard fare, but it has that timeless entertaining value that translates across all of Mario's adventures. The dialogue is well-written, and accompanied by some great sound effects.

So far, I'm pleasantly surprised by Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. From going in expecting a cutesy but fairly forgettable Mario spin-off, just filling time until we get a new mainline 3D game (still holding out hope for that one, Nintendo), to becoming invested in this engaging RPG, with its impressive audio, visuals, and exploration. From outside research, I've seen what this game looked like on Gamecube as well, which only serves to make the experience that's coming out soon feel that much fresher, even if the original is nearly 20 years old.