Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door joins Nintendo Music

Another of the portly plumber's many adventures has been added to the Nintendo Music app, and this time it's The Thousand-Year Door. The game, as you might remember, was released both for the GameCube and later remade for the Switch, and thankfully, Nintendo has had the good taste to include both versions.

Observant fans have noticed that the Switch version contains significantly more tracks — 275 in total compared to the GameCube version's 111.

In short, that's a lot of music, and if you ever feel like listening through the entire playlist, it will take you almost 14 hours to get through. It also marks the first soundtrack from any of the Mario RPG titles to be made available in the app. Nintendo may be taking its time, but it's certainly heading in the right direction.

Which tracks from The Thousand-Year Door are your personal favorites?