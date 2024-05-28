Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is the top seller in the UK boxed charts

HQ

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door released for Nintendo Switch last week. A remaster of the 2004 classic Mario RPG, it is the latest in Nintendo's efforts to breathe new life into some of the plumber's older titles.

And it seems these efforts are paying off. As reported by Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Dring, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is currently no.1 in the UK's boxed game sales charts. It has surpassed the launch of the Super Mario RPG remaster from last year, and its sales figures are matching that of Paper Mario: The Origami King.

With witty writing, fun gameplay, and vibrant visuals, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door impressed us in our review. Have you given the game a chance?