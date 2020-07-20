Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paper Mario: The Origami King is up for today's GR Live stream

We're visiting the two-dimensional Mario in the 3D world of Paper Mario: The Origami King on today's stream.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Mario fans gather round - everyone's favourite globe/galaxy/dimension trotting plumber is back in Intelligent Systems' Paper Mario: The Origami King, which released just last week. The game follows the legacy of the Paper Mario series, featuring a 2D Mario in a 3D world and we're visiting both on today's stream.

If you want to hang out in the live chat, make sure to head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) and if you have yet to read our review of the game, you can do so here.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Related texts

Paper Mario: The Origami KingScore

Paper Mario: The Origami King
REVIEW. Written by David Caballero

"Great level design and boss battles are interwoven with some fairly mundane sequences and a combat system that never really gets going."



Loading next content