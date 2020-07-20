Paper Mario: The Origami King is up for today's GR Live stream

You're watching Advertisements

Mario fans gather round - everyone's favourite globe/galaxy/dimension trotting plumber is back in Intelligent Systems' Paper Mario: The Origami King, which released just last week. The game follows the legacy of the Paper Mario series, featuring a 2D Mario in a 3D world and we're visiting both on today's stream.

If you want to hang out in the live chat, make sure to head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) and if you have yet to read our review of the game, you can do so here.