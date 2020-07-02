Paper Mario: The Origami King has vehicles and an open world

You're watching Advertisements

Some people think that Nintendo repeats itself too much with the same franchises over and over, but the thing is that Nintendo always reinvents these series, every time. The upcoming Paper Mario: The Origami King doesn't seem to be any different. In an interview with Game Informer, the director Masahiko Magaya reveals that is now has a seamless open world instead of classic chapters:

"One major feature that makes the world where this adventure takes place special is that there are huge maps to explore at every turn. Because the game is laid out this way, we were careful during the design phase to make sure there is always something in the player's field of vision to catch their attention."

Mario will be able to see things far away in the distance, but fortunately, he won't have to walk everywhere. He will eventually get a car shaped like a boot as well as a boat. Game Informer also notes that you will be riding an airship at some point.

Basically, expect Paper Mario: The Origami King to bring tons of new stuff for the series when it launches on July 17.