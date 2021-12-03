Paper Mario 64 is joining Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on December 10

HQ

HQ

Nintendo has revealed the next batch of games to be joining its Switch Online service, and sadly, things are a little paper-thin. The only new game joining its premium Expansion Pack tier on December 10 is Paper Mario 64. Granted, it is a classic, but we couldn't help but long for more, given that Nintendo has already teased some of the upcoming games.

Released in 2000, Paper Mario 64 is the birth of the franchise, and it saw the Italian plumber return to an RPG style of gameplay following the successful Super Mario RPG. The game when it arrives on December 10 will support Switch Online features such as save states, and it will be playable using the compatible wireless N64 controller.