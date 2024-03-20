Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door remaster is already a best-seller and sells out on Amazon

HQ

Although there are no more confirmed new installments in Nintendo's most beloved franchise for now, it seems that all gamers are already looking ahead to May 23rd and the return of Paper Mario 2: The Thousand-Year Door, this time on Nintendo Switch.

The Gamecube classic turns 20 years old in 2024, and is remembered as one of the best Mario games, and now we have more data that reaffirms that we're looking at another hit in the making. Not only is the game at the top of Amazon's bestseller list, but it's also sold out more than two months before its release. That means it's already outselling future big releases like Dragon's Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Rise of the Ronin, which arrive this week.

Have you pre-ordered Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door yet? If not, hurry up and secure a copy, because it looks like they're going to be flying out of every shop, although hopefully more units will arrive before the release, considering the demand.

