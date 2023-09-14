Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door is getting a remaster

Paper Mario is making his grand return, and while we're not getting a completely new game, we are getting a remaster of one of our favourites. Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door will be available on Switch sometime next year.

The visual upgrade here is pretty clear from the trailer below, and it's another addition to the swell of Mario content we're seeing this year and next. From this game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario RPG, and the newly announced Mario vs. Donkey Kong, it's a good time to be a Super Mario fan.