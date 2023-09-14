Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door

Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door is getting a remaster

Beautiful visuals accompany this re-release of a Gamecube classic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Paper Mario is making his grand return, and while we're not getting a completely new game, we are getting a remaster of one of our favourites. Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door will be available on Switch sometime next year.

The visual upgrade here is pretty clear from the trailer below, and it's another addition to the swell of Mario content we're seeing this year and next. From this game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Super Mario RPG, and the newly announced Mario vs. Donkey Kong, it's a good time to be a Super Mario fan.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content