Paper Cut Mansion gets new mildly terrifying trailer and screenshots

HQ

Paper Cut Mansion was revealed four years ago, but after the announcement, it went pretty much radio silent. Until recently, when the Swedish Thunderful announced that they will publish Space Lizard Studio's quirky horror title.

Judging by the look of it, it's Paper Mario but with a horror theme added, where we as players are tasked with exploring the titular mansion, to complete quests and defeat enemies in what the developers call a roguelite game. The official synopsis reads:

"In Paper Cut Mansion you play as Toby, a police detective arriving at the road leading to the eponymous old mansion. You will put those detective skills to the test as you seek to unravel the story behind this bizarre place, with each run giving you the opportunity to collect another piece of evidence to be tacked on the Evidence Board. The intriguing cast of characters you will meet as you explore may help or hinder you: some will offer quests that can earn you helpful rewards, some will try to hide and some are out to get you."

If the design seems to look like something out of Tim Burton's equally twisted and brilliant mind, you are not too far off as this has served as an inspiration, as Space Lizard Studios' Gabriele Caruso explains:

"I'm really excited to give people a first look at this intricate paper world we've been crafting. We wanted to create something unique, but that draws inspiration from the classic 80s and 90s works of Tim Burton and Jim Henson. The team has worked really hard to create a mysterious and visually appealing world that's going to draw players in, and provide them with a compelling roguelite loop that's going to keep them coming back. I can't wait to tell you more about the game as we get closer to release!"

Check out a brand new trailer and twelve spanking new screenshots below. Paper Cut Mansion launches later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.