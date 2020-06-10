Paper Beast releases on various PC VR platforms this summer

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Studio Pixel Reef announced a PC version of Paper Beast, a (to date) PS4 exclusive VR adventure. The game is scheduled to launch on new platforms this summer with SteamVR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive already having been specified. The VR community can expect improved graphics on their potent machines, which will probably mean higher resolutions and frame rates. "Continuous" support of various controller types has also been mentioned, so we can expect Pixel Reef to try out a few new things.

According to studio head Éric Chahi, fans can look forward to "lots of new features", including some new tools for the creative mode. You can also test the PC version during the upcoming Steam Summer Festival since a demo version of Paper Beast will be available for a few days. This campaign runs from June 16 until June 22, which should give you plenty of time to get an idea of what this adventure is all about.