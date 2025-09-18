Panzer Dragoon's spiritual successor, Through Blood and Dragons: Dragon Wars, shows its new trailer ahead of its October release

When I saw that the game's title had the word dragon in it twice, I smiled. But when I saw that Through Blood and Dragons: Dragon Wars is like a love letter to a classic like Panzer Dragoon, I jumped out of my chair.

The new trailer unveiled by its creators Dream Foundry Games at the Convergence Games Showcase exudes affection for this work, while innovating on it by letting us be both the bow-shooting dragon rider in an on-rails shooter, and a real dragon, spitting fireballs left and right.

Best of all, we won't even have to wait too long to play it, because Through Blood and Dragons: Dragon Wars will be released on PC via Steam on 28 October 2025. Check it out below.