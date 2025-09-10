Panzer Dragoon Zwei: Remake takes flight at TGS 2025

We Dragoon fans live a tough life. But after years of silence, it finally seems like we have a reason to cheer—though of course it's dangerous to celebrate too early. It's now been confirmed that Panzer Dragoon Zwei: Remake will be playable at this year's Tokyo Game Show. That's more than seven years after the game was first announced by Forever Entertainment, and now at last it's ready to be shown to the public.

Forever was also behind the remake of the first game, which launched five years ago—and, let's be honest, didn't really live up to our lofty expectations. But Zwei has sturdier legs to stand on right from the start. It's a significantly stronger game than the original, packed with everything that made Dragoon so good—dialed up to eleven. Intense rail-shooter sequences, dynamic boss fights, and the ability to choose different routes for extra replay value. What's not to love?

On top of that, new systems are being introduced, such as the Berserk Attack, and Pandora's Box where players can unlock extra content, modifiers, and alternate missions after finishing the campaign. The music also gets an upgrade, with both the original soundtrack and a newly arranged version by Saori Kobayashi. The visuals have been polished to feel modern while staying faithful to the original's style, and players will be able to choose between classic or modern control schemes.

The price? Just $25 for the full package. And while we still don't know exactly when Zwei will hit store shelves, the fact that it's finally being showcased at TGS suggests the launch might be closer than we think.

So, are you ready for the Zwei remake?