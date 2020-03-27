Panzer Dragoon: Remake unleashes its dragon rage on Switch

Megapixel Studio caught us by surprise by releasing their Panzer Dragoon: Remake this week. The aerial combat shooter was only briefly mentioned in an aside during last night's Direct Mini, however, the game is already available via the Nintendo Switch eShop.

You'll have to stump up £22.49 for the game, but it lets you fly through various levels with a dragon and burn your enemies with a fully rotatable 360-degree camera.

Panzer Dragoon was hugely popular when it first appeared on the scene in the mid-90s, but time will tell whether this classic gameplay style will resonate with modern audiences.