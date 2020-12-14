Panzer Dragoon: Remake is getting a limited physical edition for PS4

You're watching Advertisements

Panzer Dragoon fans, heads up, if you like physical discs more than games in digital form, then you probably will love this.

Limited Run Games has announced that they are bringing a limited physical edition of Panzer Dragoon: Remake for PS4 players. The pre-order will start in 4 days, open on December 18 at 10AM ET and close on January 17 at 11:59 PM ET.

This special version is only available for PS4, it includes a "Classic edition", and a special Sega Saturn throwback jewel case with a Sega Saturn reversible cover. Check the pre-order page here.

If you don't own PS4 but would like to try this game, Panzer Dragoon: Remake is available on Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Stadia as well.