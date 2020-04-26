Panzer Dragoon: Remake gets missing features in future update

When Panzer Dragoon: Remake released on the Nintendo Switch four weeks ago, many fans scolded the unpleasant port, which didn't impress from a technical point of view while also lacking numerous convenience functions. Now Megapixel Studio's co-producer Benjamin Anseaume assured Panzer Dragoon World in a video interview that some of the urgently needed changes will head to the aerial combat game with the upcoming game version v1.3.

On Twitter, the channel lists the most important changes but makes it clear that no date has yet been set for this patch (although Nintendo Japan is apparently already working on it). In addition to more and better animations for our dragon and a few surprises for connoisseurs of the original, the technical presentation will increase, Anseaume explains. A performance mode with 60 frames per second, additional controller options (such as motion control using the Joy-Cons) and an automatic target system mentioned among others.

According to Limited Run, the manufacturer of the retail version, the physical release will include this game version if it is available by mid-May. Panzer Dragoon: Remake will also release on PC and Google Stadia later this year.