Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming "soon" to PC and PS4

The reimagined Sega classic debuted on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake was launched earlier this year for the Nintendo Switch, but it was confirmed last year that it would indeed be released for more formats as well. Over the weekend, developer Forever Entertainment finally had something to reveal regarding this, and tweeted:

"Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be soon available on additional gaming platforms! First up: Steam, GOG, and Playstation 4."

Exactly when "soon" is, is currently unknown, but hopefully, it will be this or next month. Panzer Dragoon: Remake is also coming for Stadia and Xbox One at a later point.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

