English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming for Xbox next week

Even though the remake was already available on other platforms, Xbox users will soon be able to join in on the fun.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Panzer Dragoon: Remake can already be enjoyed on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Switch - but not for Xbox One. We knew it was about to be released though, although not when.

Now Megapixel Studio has revealed this on Twitter and writes:

"Panzer Dragoon: Remake is coming to #XboxOne! Mark this date - December 11th, and make sure you're on time"

If riding dragons and shooting things sounds like something for you, then you should check this out. Don't forget that Panzer Dragoon Orta is also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X thanks to the backwards compatibility, if you get a taste for this and want more.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy