Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake is still alive, scheduled to release this year

Back in 2018 Forever Entertainment announced that they were bringing back the first two entries in Sega's Panzer Dragoon series, Panzer Dragoon and Panzer Dragoon Zwei in the form of remakes, and the first one was originally scheduled to launch "before the end of 2019". However, things didn't go as planned, the former eventually landed on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Stadia and PC last year, but we didn't see or hear any news regarding Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake for quite a while.

Now, we finally got some more information after a long radio silence. A Twitter user @Toxin21 actually asked the official account of Panzer Dragoon Remake that "when is remake of panzer dragon zwei happening?", and Forever Entertainment did give us a release window:

"We're planning to release Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake this year."

Even though no any further details were given, it is still good to know that the Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake is still alive and we can even expect to see it this year if everything goes well.