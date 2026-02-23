Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake demo now released

It has taken Megapixel Studio and Forever Entertainment a long time to release their Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake, which was supposed to be launched in 2021. Now, as we all know, it's 2026 and it still hasn't been released. That said, it finally seems to be on its way.

Just in time for Steam Next Fest, a playable demo has been released, allowing us to try out Jean-Luc Lundis' adventure with the dragon Lagi. We also have a trailer to share, which you as usual can find below.

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei was originally released in 1996 for Saturn and was unanimously praised. Unfortunately, the format failed to attract a large audience, and as a result, sales were poor. After Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for Xbox in 2002, Sega showed no interest in the series and has since only kept it alive by licensing the brand.