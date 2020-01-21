Panzer Corps 2 lands on PC on March 19

Flashback Games and Slitherine have released a new trailer for Panzer Corps 2 revealing that, following nine years of development, the strategy sequel will land on PC as of March 19, so fans can finally hit the battlefield once more.

"It wasn't an easy task to follow in the footsteps of its spiritual predecessor, but Panzer Corps managed to capture the imagination of all strategy fans by delivering a modern product within a classic gameplay framework; and they loved it for that," the press release explains, adding that the first has sold a million units.

The sequel uses the Unreal Engine and has almost 500 3D models, detailed terrain, new animations, and fresh UI, with creator Alex Shargin working to reimagine the series while also keeping its roots.

Elsewhere in the game players can find 1,000 unit types, 61 scenarios in a single-player campaign, multiplayer, 4K support, and more.

