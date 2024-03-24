Panzer Corps 2: Frontlines - Bulge is out now on Steam

Panzer Corps 2: Frontlines - Bulge, the first DLC installment in an all-new series for the Second World War strategy game, is out now on Steam.
Set against the backdrop of the last major German offensive on the Western Front in World War II, this latest expansion enables players to experience a full campaign from the Allied perspective for the first time.
The Bulge DLC is the first expansion within Panzer Corps 2's all-new Frontlines chapter. This thrilling new saga will feature short, but intense, scenarios that showcase some of World War II's most pivotal battles in greater detail.
The full list of features contained within the DLC are:
You can check out an overview video for the DLC below: