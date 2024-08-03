Panic's next Games Showcase is happening in late August

HQ

It has been confirmed that the next Panic Games Showcase is being hosted at the tail end of August. This show will happen the week after Gamescom, and will feature developer discussions revolving on recent and upcoming titles like Thank Goodness You're Here, Arco, Despelote, Time Flies, and Nour: Play With Your Food, but will also include a soon-to-be-revealed title too.

This will be the next game/IP from the creators of FAR: Lone Sails and FAR: Changing Tides, as Okomotive's project will be one of the highlights of the showcase. This game will be revealed in full at Gamescom Opening Night Live, before headline this Panic showcase.

Otherwise, we can expect a nod towards House House's Big Walk, with plans for more information about this game coming in 2025.

There's no further teasers about what the showcase will offer, meaning we'll just have to tune in on August 27 to see the reveals live.