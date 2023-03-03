Panic is hosting a Playdate presentation next week

HQ

Panic, the company behind the Playdate handheld console, has announced that next week it will be hosting a presentation dedicated to the console, which will explore and look at a bunch of new games and updates coming to the platform.

Set to be held on March 7 at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, the showcase will be 13 minutes long and will "be focusing some new games coming very soon to the handheld, an update on Catalog (Panic's own curated, on-device and web browser storefront for Playdate software), and more."

When the show does take place, you can catch the action live right here.

And on top of this presentation, Panic has also confirmed that since its launch less than a year ago, it has shipped over 25,000 Playdate units.