Panic in California: "Very mean squirrel" that "comes out of nowhere" sends people to the ER and now they are putting flyer warnings all over the place

Residents of this normally sleepy Bay Area city are on high alert after a "very mean squirrel" reportedly attacked at least two people, sending them to the emergency room. Flyers warning of the furry menace are now plastered across the neighborhood.

Joan Heblack, one of the affected residents, describes her encounter in the Lucas Valley area as a scene straight out of a horror movie. "It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!'" she told local TV.

Isabel Campoy had a similarly traumatic run-in. The squirrel leapt from the ground to her face before ending up on her arm, leaving a trail of blood in its wake. Both women survived but had to make a trip to the ER for treatment.

Local authorities, and apparently the squirrel itself, have taken the warnings seriously. Flyers now caution that this aggressive critter "comes out of nowhere" and is no joke. More than five people have already fallen victim.

Lisa Bloch of Marin Humane noted that such behavior usually stems from humans feeding wildlife, but she reassures locals that squirrels, however vengeful, aren't carriers of rabies. Still, residents are being advised to avoid tempting the tiny terror with snacks.

For now, San Rafael remains on edge, scanning trees and sidewalks for the city's new four-legged outlaw, and residents are encouraged to keep their distance.