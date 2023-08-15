Panic Games to host showcase in two weeks time

HQ

Panic Games, the publisher who has given the world some of the most beloved and memorable indie titles, such as Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game, has announced that it will be hosting a showcase next week.

Set for August 29th at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST, the Panic Games Showcase promises to "unveil the future of their games publishing roadmap", all within a 20-minute-long broadcast.

On top of getting a better look at Nour: Play With Your Food and Despelote, we're also promised to hear about unannounced games, partnerships, and a few behind-the-scenes looks to boot.

One thing that will not be part of this showcase will be any further news or information about Playdate systems and its games.

