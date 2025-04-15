Panels and what to expect from Star Wars Celebration this weekend: will there be new movie anouncements?

HQ

Star Wars Celebration 2025 takes place in Japan this weekend. The fan event has already given us plenty of Japanese-inspired Star Wars art, but what about news for new movies, TV shows or videogames? Well, unless they're guarding unexpected surprises, we should have our expectations in check.

Star Wars fans who may be hoping for a "The Future of Star Wars" or "Lucasfilm projects" panel will be disappointed. The only future Star Wars project that will get the spotlight is The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first new theatrical Star Wars movie since Episode IX in 2019, scheduled for May 2026.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and other special guests will offer a sneak peek at the new movie, in the panel called The Mandalorian and Grogu that will take place Friday 18 at 10:00 AM local time. That is 5:00 AM BST / 6:00 AM CEST, so this Friday we will get up with (hopefully) nice news about the movie, the cast and maybe even a teaser if they're generous (they did release some footage at the D23 last summer, showing a Hoth-like battle with AT-ATs, so who knows...).

Other panels at the Star Wars Celebration 2025

Sadly, The Mandalorian & Grogu is the only upcoming movie or TV show that is expected to get some updates this weekend. Maybe they give us hints about other movies or shows, but don't be expecting many news about the movie starring Rey, the new trilogy by Simon Kinberg, the James Mangold film about the Old Republic, the Taika Waititi project...

There's not a panel on TV shows, either. Ahsoka will have its own panel, on Saturday April 19 at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, but apparently it will be "a look back at the first season of Ahsoka". It is expected that Ahsoka season 2 will be the next Disney+ series/season after Andor 2 (releasing next week) but it has not been confirmed.

Animated projects will have a better chance to appear, with the panel titled "Lucasfilm Animation's 20th Anniversary" on Friday at 21:30 BST / 22:30 CEST, that will include "a sneak peek at what's to come".

Finally, video games will be represented by Bit Reactor and Respawn, with the full reveal of Star Wars Zero Company, at 22:30 BST / 23:30 CEST on Saturday. If you're interested, you can see the full list of panels here, but none seem to hint at relevant news about the future of the franchise.